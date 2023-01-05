 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur James Persons

QUEENSBURY — Arthur James Persons, 66, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.

Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday Jan. 6, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

