QUEENSBURY — Arthur James Persons, 66, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 at his home.
Calling hours will be held 4-7 p.m. Friday Jan. 6, 2023 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.
