Arthur A. Healy

WARRENSBURG — Arthur A. Healy, 81, passed away at home on Monday, June 20, 2022, surrounded by the “love of his life” his wife, Lois, and beloved family.

Interment will be held on Friday, June 24, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.