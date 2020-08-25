SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Anthony Joseph Grimaldi, 64, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Anthony's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

