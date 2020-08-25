 Skip to main content
Anthony Joseph Grimaldi
Anthony Joseph Grimaldi

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Anthony Joseph Grimaldi, 64, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at his home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Anthony's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

To plant a tree in memory of Anthony Grimaldi as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

