HUDSON FALLS — A graveside service for the immediate family of Annette Elizabeth (DuPell) Orsini, who passed away on February 10, 2021, will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at St. Mary's Cemetery in the Town of Fort Edward. Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, Hudson Falls. Friends of Annette and the family are invited to a Celebration of Life gathering at a pavilion, in Crandall Park, in Glens Falls from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., that afternoon.