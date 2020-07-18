Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow
Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow

Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow

HARTFORD — Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Anne’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

