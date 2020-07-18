Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow

HARTFORD — Anne Shirley (LaSarso) Grow, 70, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at her home.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

