Anne (Recore) Smoczynski

QUEENSBURY — Anne (Recore) Smoczynski, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the company of her husband, Karl Smoczynski.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A funeral mass will be celebrated the following day, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at noon at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation with a burial at Pine View Cemetery afterwards.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

