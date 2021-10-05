 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Anne F. Gordon
0 entries

Anne F. Gordon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Anne F. Gordon

WHITEHALL — Anne F. Gordon, 56, of Stalker Road, Whitehall, passed away on October 3, 2021 unexpectedly in the Glens Falls Hospital.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: The five states that love Halloween the most

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News