Anne F. Gordon

WHITEHALL — Anne F. Gordon, 56, of Stalker Road, Whitehall, passed away on October 3, 2021 unexpectedly in the Glens Falls Hospital.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post-Star. Arrangements are under the direction of the Jillson Funeral Home, Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY 12887.