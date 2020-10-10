Anne Carmel Soothcage

GLENS FALLS
Anne Carmel (Marcino) Soothcage, 99, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family by her side on Friday morning, October 2, 2020.
The family will have a private service and burial for her and full military honors for her late husband Albert Soothcage who passed away on February 15, 1998.
There will be a public celebration of their lives when it is convenient for family and friends to gather together following the pandemic.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Michael G. Angiolillo Funeral Home, 210 Broadway, Whitehall, N.Y.
A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post Star. Please visit the funeral home website at angiolillofuneralhome.com for additional information and their obituaries.
