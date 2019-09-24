{{featured_button_text}}

Anna Tidd

MOREAU/FORT EDWARD — Anna Tidd, 83, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward. A Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will follow in Wednesday's edition of The Post-Star.

