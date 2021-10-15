 Skip to main content
GLENS FALLS — Anna M. Lebrun, 83, a lifelong resident of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home with her children by her side. Funeral services will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service at the funeral home. A full obituary will appear in the Saturday edition of The Post-Star.

