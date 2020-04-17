× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Anna M. Dow

GANSEVOORT — Anna M. Dow, 92, passed away at the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 exactly ten years to the day after her husband passed away.

Due to the recent pandemic there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 136 Main St. South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Anna’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.

