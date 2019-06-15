{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSBURG — Anna Gracie Wajda, 85, of Coulter Road passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Elderwood of North Creek.

Anna's complete obituary will appear in Sunday's edition of The Post-star.

Anna Gracie Wajda
