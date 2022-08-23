Ann (Reynolds) Paska Chevalier
QUEENSBURY — Ann (Reynolds) Paska Chevalier, 89, passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
