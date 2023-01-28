Ann M. Galick

ARGYLE — Ann M. Galick, 96, of Route 197, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2023 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, Fort Edward.

Services are pending and will be posted at a date and time in the spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward. For online condolences and to view Ann’s Book of Memories, please visit out website at www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.