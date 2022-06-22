Ann (Daly) Dingman

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Ann (Daly) Dingman, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 20, 2022. Rite of Committal will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.