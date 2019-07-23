{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Angus Allen Wilson, 46, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Angus Allen Wilson
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments