FORT EDWARD — Angela Cicero-Viele, 86, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward.

A funeral Mass will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hours at St. Joseph's Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward.

Burial will follow the funeral Mass at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

To view Angela's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in Thursday's edition of The Post-Star.

