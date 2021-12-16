 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Andrew R. Yanney

  • 0

QUEENSBURY — Andrew R. Yanney, 54, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at his home with his fiance at his side.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery, Ballston Spa, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday prior to the service.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to ensure you stick with your New Year's resolutions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News