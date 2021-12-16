QUEENSBURY — Andrew R. Yanney, 54, a resident of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at his home with his fiance at his side.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Burial will follow at Ballston Spa Cemetery, Ballston Spa, NY.

Calling hours are scheduled from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday prior to the service.

A full obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Post-Star.