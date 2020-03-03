Andrew Nichols
GLENS FALLS — Andrew Nichols, 21, of Glens Falls, passed away unexpectedly while hiking Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in the next edition of The Post-Star.

