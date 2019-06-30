ARGYLE — Andrew "Jock" Williamson, 58, passed away peacefully following a brave battle with cancer on Friday, June 28, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main St., Argyle, with Rev. Steve Mclean officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Argyle. Following the memorial service, friends are invited to join the family in a celebration of life at 3 p.m. at the Idle Hour Club, 30 Rogers Island Drive, Fort Edward.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.
