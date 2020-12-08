Andrew Jerry Cimo, Sr.

FORT EDWARD — Andrew Jerry Cimo Sr., 89, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home with his daughter by his side.

Due to COVID there will be no calling hours.

Rite of Committal will be conducted at 11am on Friday, December 11, 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in Fort Edward with full military honors. Masks and social distancing are required. A live broadcast will be streamed through our website kilmerfuneralhome.com, to access the link go to Jerry’s photos and videos.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Post Star.