Andrew Dommaschk
Andrew Dommaschk

QUEENSBURY -

Andrew Dommaschk, 55, passed away Friday, May 14, 2021.

The family will be holding a life celebration on Andy’s birthday, Tuesday, May 18, 2021.

Please check Facebook for more details to come.

Arrangements are under the care of Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.

