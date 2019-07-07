{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG and GLENS FALLS — Andrew C. “Andy” Sprague, 71, formerly of Harrington Hill Road, passed away peacefully Friday, July 5, 2019 at his home, following a courageous battle with ALS.

Friends may call on Andy's family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Interment with full military honors will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Gerald B. H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to form a procession to take Andy to his final resting place.

His complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

