Andrea Greene
QUEENSBURY — Andrea Greene, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at her home.
Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
Anne (Recore) Smoczynski
QUEENSBURY — Anne (Recore) Smoczynski, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the company of her husband, Karl Smoczynski.
Calling hours will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.
A funeral mass will be celebrated the following day, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at noon at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation with a burial at Pine View Cemetery afterwards.
A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.