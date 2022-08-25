Andrea Greene

QUEENSBURY — Andrea Greene, 66, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 at her home.

Arrangements are pending and in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Anne (Recore) Smoczynski

QUEENSBURY — Anne (Recore) Smoczynski, 75, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 in the company of her husband, Karl Smoczynski.

Calling hours will take place Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home on 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY.

A funeral mass will be celebrated the following day, Monday, Aug. 29, 2022 at noon at the Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation with a burial at Pine View Cemetery afterwards.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.