Amelia Kosby

QUEENSBURY — Amelia Kosby, 92, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a date and time to be announced at St. Michael's the Archangel in South Glens Falls.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

