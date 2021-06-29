 Skip to main content
Alvin Peachman
Alvin Peachman

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services with full military honors for Mr. Alvin Peachman, who passed into the Lord’s arms on November 17, 2020, will take place on July 1, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, with the Reverend Paul Wagner, officiating. A reception will follow, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 543 Glen St., in Glens Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

Robert J. Monroe

QUEENSBURY — A graveside service for Robert J. Monroe, 71, who passed away on January 17, 2021 will be conducted 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury.

