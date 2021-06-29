Alvin Peachman

HUDSON FALLS — Graveside services with full military honors for Mr. Alvin Peachman, who passed into the Lord’s arms on November 17, 2020, will take place on July 1, 2021, 1 p.m., at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury, with the Reverend Paul Wagner, officiating. A reception will follow, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard, 543 Glen St., in Glens Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.