Althea G. Alger

GLENS FALLS — Althea G. Alger, 95, passed away Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at the Pines Nursing Home.

Calling hours will take place Monday, March 21, 2022 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.

