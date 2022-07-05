GLENS FALLS — Altemese Dolores Thomas, 89, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by her loving family and friends.

Calling hours will take place Friday, July 8, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Faith Tabernacle Baptist Church in Glens Falls.

A funeral service will follow at noon at the church with Rev. Oates, pastor, officiating.

A full obituary will follow in a future edition of The Post-Star.