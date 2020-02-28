Allen J. Vigotty

QUEENSBURY — Allen J. Vigotty, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.

Friends are invited to join the family from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation, Aviation Road, Queensbury, with the Rev Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.

A graveside service will follow at Pine View Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

