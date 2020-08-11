You have permission to edit this article.
LAKE LUZERNE — Allen J. DeMarsh, 81, of Sylvan Road, passed away suddenly, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 for senior citizens and from 5 to 7 p.m. for the general public at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted privately.

A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Allen DeMarsh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

