Allen J. DeMarsh

LAKE LUZERNE — Allen J. DeMarsh, 81, of Sylvan Road, passed away suddenly, Monday morning, Aug. 10, 2020 at his home.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13 for senior citizens and from 5 to 7 p.m. for the general public at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.