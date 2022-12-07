 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Allan James Ferrie

QUEENSBURY — Allan James Ferrie, 82, of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

A complete obituary announcing times of services will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

