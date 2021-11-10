Alicia C. Fifield

SALEM — Alicia C. Fifield, 44, of Salem passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours are from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway in Salem. A service will begin at 3:00 p.m. following the calling hours.

A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star when finalized.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.