 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alicia C. Fifield

  • 0

Alicia C. Fifield

SALEM — Alicia C. Fifield, 44, of Salem passed away Sunday, November 7, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Calling hours are from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at the Salem United Methodist Church, 29 West Broadway in Salem. A service will begin at 3:00 p.m. following the calling hours.

A full obituary will appear in The Post-Star when finalized.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Woman reveals how she almost lost her leg after spin class

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News