Alice Winchell Murphy

HUDSON FALLS — Alice Winchell Murphy, 90, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

Friends may call on Thursday, July 6, 2023 from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Rite of Committal will follow at Union Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.