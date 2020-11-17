Alice Emeline Hand
FORT EDWARD — Alice Emeline Hand, 78, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at her home.
At Alice’s request there will be no calling hours.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 20, 2020, at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.
Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Alice’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
A full obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Post Star.
Diane J. Waite
HADLEY — Diane J. Waite, 60, of Rockwell St., passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her home.
Friends may call Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Post Star.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com
