WARRENSBURG — Alice E. Ackary, 85, formerly of Main Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, following a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and Alice's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

Celebrate
the life of: Alice E. Ackary
