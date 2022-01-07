 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Alfred H. Esser, Sr.

LAKE GEORGE — Alfred H. Esser, Sr., 86, of Old State Road, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

A complete obituary will appear in Saturday’s edition of The Post-Star.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

