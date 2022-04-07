Albert E. Cook

Albert E. Cook, 83, passed away Sunday, April 3, 2022 at his home.

Friends are invited to join the family Sunday, April 10, 2022 from 1 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place Monday, April 11, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a graveside ceremony at Sandy Hill Union Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.