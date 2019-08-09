{{featured_button_text}}

WARRENSBURG — Albert D. “Buster” Hamblin, 69, of Hudson Street, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, following a long illness.

Arrangements are pending and Buster's complete obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.

