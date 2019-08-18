{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Alan R. Benson, 84, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

At Alan's request, there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To leave online condolences or to view Alan's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.

