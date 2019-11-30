{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Agnes Ross, 83, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.

