HARTFORD — Adelaide F. Palmer, 79, formerly of Hartford, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, NY.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A celebration of life will be conducted at 4:00 p.m. after calling hours.

Donations may be made in Adelaide’s memory to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.