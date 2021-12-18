Adam Nicholas Sweeney
QUEENSBURY — Adam Nicholas Sweeney, 18, of Queensbury passed away Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 with his mom and dad at his side.
Calling hours for family and friends will be held 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 20, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at the funeral home.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition of The Post-Star.
