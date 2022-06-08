GLENS FALLS — Abraham J. David, Jr., 91 1/2, of Glens Falls, passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Warren Center in Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 1:00–3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury with a memorial service to follow at 3:15 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Abraham’s memory may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

A complete obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star.