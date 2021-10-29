Nov. 2, 1971—Oct. 23, 2021
QUEENSBURY — Life-long Queensbury resident, Sean S. Washburn, 49, passed away at his home on Saturday, October 23, 2021, with family by his side.
Born November 2, 1971, in Glens Falls he was the son of Dana Charles Washburn and Vina Claire (Mosher) Kennison.
Sean attended Queensbury High School. He worked as an auto mechanic at C&J Auto for over 20 years. He was a proud member of Alpha Pride Motorcycle Group, serving as Vice President with Joe Sevrie.
Some of Sean’s enjoyments in life were motorcycles, cars, attending car shows, watching TV, and anything to do with automobiles or motors. He loved spending time with family, especially his companion of 10 years, Morgan, and her sons, whom he loved dearly. Sean was her rock! He put up with a lot, kept his cool, and took to the boys like they were his own no matter how hard it was. He stayed when he didn’t have to. He was truly an amazing guy!
In addition to his father, Sean was predeceased by his grandfather, and several aunts and uncles.
Those left to cherish his memory are his long-time companion, Morgan Staunches-Russell; sons: Jace and Kale; mother, Vina Kennison and her husband Ralph; sister, Melanie Washburn and her companion, Russ Bates; stepsister, Anne Gates and her husband Scott; stepbrother, Joe Kennison; mother-in-law, Terri Jeffords and her husband Larry; father-in-law, Al Russell and his companion Joann Bevins; uncle, Brett Washburn and his wife Tammy; cats: Peanut and Butter; also, several aunts, uncles; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and cousins; with special mention of his friends and co-workers.
Calling hours will take place at a date to be announced in the near future.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to West Glens Falls EMS and Warren County Sheriff Office.
In loving memory of Sean, contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY 12205.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
