Aug. 24, 1945 — April 11, 2020

KINGSBURY — Sean “Red” “Lucky” McLaughlin, 74, of Dean Road, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home.

Born on Aug. 24, 1945, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John and Marena (Hewitt) McLaughlin.

Red attended St. Mary’s School in Hudson Falls and then graduated from Hudson Falls High School.

Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era.

On March 17, 1991, he married Ruth Hibbard at the American Legion in Hudson Falls and then St. Joseph’s Church in Fort Edward.

For several years he was a milkman for Ideal Dairy. Red served for many years for the town of Kingsbury retiring as the water superintendent.

He was a longtime member of the Kingsbury Volunteer Hose Co. Red’s second home was at Kampersville at Lake Dunmore in Vermont. He was also an avid hockey fan and was a faithful season ticket holder at the Civic Center. Red also enjoyed playing golf. He loved his dog, Rusty. Most of all his family was important to him.