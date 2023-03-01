Sept. 1, 1970—Feb. 24, 2023

BRONX — Sean Michael Mahoney, 52, of the Bronx, NY, and formerly of Malone, NY, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at his home.

Born on Sept. 1, 1970 in Malone, NY, he was the son of John D. and Karen (Monaghan) Mahoney. Sean graduated from Franklin Academy in 1988, he received a bachelor’s degree from SUNY Potsdam in 1993, and received his master’s degree in public administration from Marist College in 2000. He was a resident of Fort Edward working in law enforcement for many years before entering the State service.

In 2006, he worked as an investigator for the Department of Health before moving to the Office for Medicaid and Inspector General. He worked several important roles within the division, including Dental Investigations and Medicaid fraud allegations units in Albany before becoming a supervising investigator in the NYC office.

He was a member of the Malone Elk’s Lodge for 31 years as a life member. He was an avid golfer and skier, making many trips to Titus Mountain.

He is survived by his daughter, Caitlin Mahoney; father, John D. Mahoney of Malone; a brother and sister-in-law, J. Kenneth and Susan Mahoney; a sister and brother-in-law, Erin and Michael Fouse of Malone; a nephew, Jonathan Mahoney; six nieces: Katelyn Romo, Loryn, Ashley, and Sydnie Fouse, Haylie and Madison Mahoney.

He loved four things above anything else, his daughter, the NY Yankees, Lake Titus and his family.

Sean was predeceased by his mother, Karen Mahoney on Sept. 7, 2016.

Calling hours will be held at St. Mary-Murphy-Wilcox Funeral Home on Monday, March 6, 2023 from 9:30 a.m. to noon. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at noon.

Donations in his memory may be made to The New York Police and Fire Widows’ and Children’s Benefit Fund General Post Office P.O. Box 26837 New York, NY 10087.

