Sean Michael (Dogg) Kramer

March 18, 1981—Aug. 3, 2021

WHITEHALL, NY — Sean Michael Kramer, 40, passed away unexpectedly in Florence, S.C. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

Sean was born on March 18, 1981 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He was the son of Rubin Kramer and Joanne (Edwards) Kramer.

Sean attended Whitehall Central School and Forest Community High School in Florida, Class of 1999.

He was a millwright by trade and was the owner/founder of the “Wicked Wrench.” He was also a motorcycle enthusiast.

Sean was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: John E. and Agnes M. Edwards; his paternal grandparents: Alex and Frances Kramer; and two nephews: Michael Regner and Gabriel Regner.