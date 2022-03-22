Sean M. Kelleher

Jan. 10, 1969 - March 15, 2022

SARATOGA SPRING — Sean M. Kelleher sadly lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Born January 10, 1969, to the late Sharon Kill and Joseph Dennis Kelleher in Glens Falls.

Sean, being the overachiever that he was, attended Big Cross Elementary School. He was the recipient of awards, responsibility and civic honor. He attended HVCC in hopes to become a CASAC. He had a passion for writing and in travel. He was four states shy of visiting all 50 states.

In Sean's own words "I am not Kerouac, nor Theroux, not even Alexander Supertramp, but I am on the road, living deliberately and going into the wild. I know not what lies ahead."

Sean was such an inspiration to so many people that he met on his journey. His smile would light up a room, his laugh was contagious. He was a kind soul.

You were able to get 200 people in the community to look past their own personal indifference about recovery and commit to seeing "The Anonymous People." This is where it all began.

Your ideas and dedication to RAIS (Recovery Advocacy In Saratoga) and Healing Springs has inspired and facilitated thousands on their journey to recovery. You put in to motion a place where anyone can come in and not be ashamed of whatever it is they are struggling with. This has helped hundreds of people and has saved many lives. You are an encouragement to all of us.

In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by a brother, Joseph Francis Kelleher.

Sean is survived by his sister-in-law Tammy Corbett; and nephew Ryan Kelleher; his siblings: Daniel Kelleher; and nieces, Heather Kelleher and Lauren Kelleher; nephew Daniel Kelleher ll of Glens Falls; Margaret Howard (Kelleher); niece Caitlin Anderson; nephew Donald Howard of Hudson Falls; Patrick James Kelleher; niece's: Alyssa and Sarah of Fort Lauderdale, FL; and numerous friends considered family.

Friends and family may call from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

There will be a Celebration of Life for Sean on May 21, 2022 at Healing Springs Outreach and Recovery Center, 125 High Rock Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Donations can be made to RAIS, 125 High Rock Ave. #107, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 or Healing Springs, 125 High Rock Avenue, 105A, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 in memory of Sean.

