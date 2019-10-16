{{featured_button_text}}
Scott W. Frasier

June 27, 1952 — Oct. 12, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Scott W. Frasier, 67, of Circular Street, passed away Oct. 12, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on June 27, 1952 in Glens Falls, Scott was the son of the late William B. Frasier and Grace E. (Perkins) Frasier Naccarato. He was a lifelong resident of Lake Luzerne, where he attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Scott locally owned a waste disposal company that was contracted with many local restaurants.

During his downtime, he enjoyed taking nature walks, sitting around the fire and enjoyed time with friends and family.

He was predeceased by his parents; and a stepson, Robert Carota.

Survivors include his longtime companion, Wendy Mylott; a stepdaughter, Amber Carota (Nick Durrin); grandson, Carter Durrin, all of Fort Edward; a stepbrother, Doug Frasier of Day; sister-in-law, Carol Frasier of Glens Falls; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Contributions in Scott’s memory may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

In keeping with Scott’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

