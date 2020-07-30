Jan. 7, 1980 — July 27, 2020

GREENWICH — Scott Thomas Gillis, 40 a resident of Barber Avenue in Greenwich passed away unexpectedly at his home due to a long struggle with diabetes and other health issues.

He was born on January 7, 1980 in Glens Falls to Mary Lea (Crozier) Phillips and Thomas Gillis.

Scott graduated from Greenwich High School in 1998 and went on to earn his master’s degree in business management from the College of Saint Rose. He worked as an account manager for the New York State Department of Mental Health in Albany.

Scott was a professional man, always meticulous in everything he did.

He was a kind considerate smart man who would give the shirt off his back to those who needed help. He was a great cook, give him leftovers or anything in the pantry and he could turn it into a feast. Him and his best friend Ernie spent many good times hunting and fishing together.

In high school he loved playing sports, weightlifting, and was one hell of a boxer, even though he did not enjoy hurting people.

Scott will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of hard work, determination and kindness will be remembered by all.