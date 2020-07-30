Scott Thomas Gillis
0 entries

Scott Thomas Gillis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Scott Thomas Gillis

Jan. 7, 1980 — July 27, 2020

GREENWICH — Scott Thomas Gillis, 40 a resident of Barber Avenue in Greenwich passed away unexpectedly at his home due to a long struggle with diabetes and other health issues.

He was born on January 7, 1980 in Glens Falls to Mary Lea (Crozier) Phillips and Thomas Gillis.

Scott graduated from Greenwich High School in 1998 and went on to earn his master’s degree in business management from the College of Saint Rose. He worked as an account manager for the New York State Department of Mental Health in Albany.

Scott was a professional man, always meticulous in everything he did.

He was a kind considerate smart man who would give the shirt off his back to those who needed help. He was a great cook, give him leftovers or anything in the pantry and he could turn it into a feast. Him and his best friend Ernie spent many good times hunting and fishing together.

In high school he loved playing sports, weightlifting, and was one hell of a boxer, even though he did not enjoy hurting people.

Scott will be missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of hard work, determination and kindness will be remembered by all.

He was predeceased by his grandparents, Richard F. Crozier and Jean (Connery) Crozier, Burton, and Janice Gillis; aunt, Susie Crozier; and uncle, David Gillis.

Scott is survived by his loving mother, Mary Lea (Jeff) Phillips; father, Thomas (Mary) Gillis; brothers, Keith Sprague and Mike Almy; sister, Becky (Christopher) Derway; aunts, Birdie (Steve) Petteys and Joyce (Richard) Dixson; cousins, Michael Crozier, Nicholas Peters, Joshua (Suzanne) Jennings, Zachary (Luelen) Jennings, Jacob (Mackenzie) Jennings, Jennifer (Steve) Wilcox and Haley (CJ) Wilcox; nephews, Declan, Marshall and Stanley Jennings, and Ian Derway; niece, Izabel Derway; best friend, Ernie Weir and his 2nd best friend his beloved dog Tyson.

A private celebration of Scott’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.

Interment for those who wish to attend will be held at 2:30 p.m. in the Greenwich Cemetery, County Route 52, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Donations in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes’s Association at https:////www.diabetes.org//donate or the American Heart Association at https:////www2.heart.org.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Gillis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News